AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 298,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.