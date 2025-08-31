AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 282.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 302.9% in the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

