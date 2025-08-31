AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,318 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Stock Performance

GEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.