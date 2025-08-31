AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 246,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,800. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.39 per share, with a total value of $87,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,980,468.19. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

