AlphaQuest LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 77,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,015,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,635,000 after purchasing an additional 143,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $391.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

