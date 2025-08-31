AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 785,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

