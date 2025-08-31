AlphaQuest LLC Sells 35,327 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,492.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,894 shares of company stock worth $3,434,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

