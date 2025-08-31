AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,168,000 after acquiring an additional 577,772 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COLD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

