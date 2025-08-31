AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $3,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $2,674,000.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $626,223.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,052.73. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,915 shares of company stock worth $1,614,825. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2%

COLL stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

