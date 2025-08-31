AlphaQuest LLC Sells 639 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 796.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nextracker by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nextracker Price Performance
Shares of NXT opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $70.14.
Insider Transactions at Nextracker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.