AlphaQuest LLC Sells 64 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $319.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.83. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.