AlphaQuest LLC Sells 64 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $319.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.83. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.