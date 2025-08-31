AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,695 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $487.92 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.42. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

