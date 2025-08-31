AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.76. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,627.75. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

