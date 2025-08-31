Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $95.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

