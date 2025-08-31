American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 101.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

KEP stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

