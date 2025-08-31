American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 116,768 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,900. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,634.68. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,568 shares of company stock worth $1,705,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

