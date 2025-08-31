American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $62,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.3%

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Report on UCB

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.