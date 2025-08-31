American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,449 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,396,804 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,967 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 143.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 511.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,046 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

