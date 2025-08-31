American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth $32,283,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,280,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 342,048 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth about $6,576,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,283 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLKN. Zacks Research raised MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $29.77.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

