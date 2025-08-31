American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hovnanian Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $84,230.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,145.76. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

