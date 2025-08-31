American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 485,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutex Health Price Performance
Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. Nutex Health Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $184.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
