American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

