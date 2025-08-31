American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. $MOFG

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16,686.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $626.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,630.68. This represents a 9.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,160. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $190,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

