American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

