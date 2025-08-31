ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 2,243 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.64.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ANA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

