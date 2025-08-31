Appian Corporation $APPN Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Appian by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 2,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Appian by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 685.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.78 on Friday. Appian Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,312,641.95. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,337 shares of company stock valued at $32,963,143. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.