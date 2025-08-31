ArcBest Corporation $ARCB Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.76 on Friday. ArcBest Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.