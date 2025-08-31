ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.20. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 888,076 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPI

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 11.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $852.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 208,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.