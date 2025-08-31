Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 952.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 29.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $11,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

