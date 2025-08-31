Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $17.92. Aviva shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays lowered Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY
Aviva Stock Down 2.3%
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.