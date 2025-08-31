Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $747.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $346.71 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $772.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,171 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

