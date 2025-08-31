Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Baidu Stock Up 4.8%

BIDU stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

