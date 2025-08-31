Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.84. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 16,242 shares.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Banco Do Brasil to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Do Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

