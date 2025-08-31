BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

