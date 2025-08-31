Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

