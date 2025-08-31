BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Byd Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,780,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,587,406 shares.The stock last traded at $13.48 and had previously closed at $14.54.

BYD Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.8801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. BYD’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.