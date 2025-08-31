C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4,846.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $9,693,436.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares in the company, valued at $49,896,538.16. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,568 shares of company stock valued at $50,846,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $45.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

