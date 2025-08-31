C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2,744.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $9,693,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896,538.16. This represents a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,568 shares of company stock worth $50,846,936 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AI opened at $16.89 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

