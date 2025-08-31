Caleres, Inc. $CAL Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $614.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

