Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.61. Campari Group shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 273 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Campari Group
Campari Group Trading Down 4.1%
Campari Group Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Campari Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Campari Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campari Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.