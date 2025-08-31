Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCFGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.61. Campari Group shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Campari Group Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Campari Group Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

