Camping World $CWH Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camping World by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

