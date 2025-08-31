Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1%

AMZN stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

