Chewy $CHWY Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 426.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 963,780 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 45.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Chewy by 515.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 163,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 137,204 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

