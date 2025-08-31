ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. $COFS Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS opened at $30.86 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.57.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Articles

