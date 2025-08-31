Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.28. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 1,827 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.08%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

