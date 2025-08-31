CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 585,076 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $297,687.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

