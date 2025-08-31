Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

