Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Holdings Reduced by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,286,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,525. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.6%

FIX stock opened at $703.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.