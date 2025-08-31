Comparing fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and ITV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.75 -$172.25 million $0.26 13.60 ITV $4.46 billion 0.93 $521.38 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

This table compares fuboTV and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for fuboTV and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 1 2 1 3.00 ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than ITV.

Summary

fuboTV beats ITV on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

