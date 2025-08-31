Comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NiSource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NiSource and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 1 9 0 2.90 Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

NiSource currently has a consensus price target of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $11.94, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

This table compares NiSource and Hawaiian Electric Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.46 billion 3.65 $760.40 million $1.88 22.48 Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.22 billion 0.70 -$1.42 billion ($1.01) -12.84

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 14.46% 8.25% 2.73% Hawaiian Electric Industries -3.66% 10.76% 1.50%

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NiSource beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations in Wheatfield and Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants in Carroll County and White County; wind generating units in White County, Indiana; and solar generating units in Jasper County and White County. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

